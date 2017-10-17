VIDEO: Husband, wife survive North Bay fire in swimming pool

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A husband and wife have an incredible story of survival after they took shelter in a swimming pool during the North Bay wildfires.
Daniel Pomplun and his wife Cindy were trapped in their Santa Rosa home by a fast-moving fire last week.
Their only place to turn was their swimming pool.
“I actually something on television a long time ago about how to survive a wildfire,” Daniel said. “We tried to apply as many of the principles we learned from that show as we could.”
The couple stayed in the pool as they watched their house collapse in front of them.
“When the flames was at its worst, we would have to dunk down underneath the water, maybe every five seconds or so just to cool off, and then I take a breath or two and then dunk back down,” he said. “And we did that for maybe 15 minutes, 20 minutes just to keep ourselves cool.”
The couple was able to get temporary housing thanks to Daniel’s employer.
They are now considering whether to rebuild or move elsewhere.
The wildfires in Northern California scorched more than 220,000 acres of land and are to blame for at least 41 deaths.
One of those deaths includes another woman who tried to survive the fire in a swimming pool, but was overcome by smoke.
