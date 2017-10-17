SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As each day passes, KRON4 is learning of more tragic stories of North Bay residents losing their homes in the wildfires.

KRON4 was at an auto repair shop in San Francisco earlier Tuesday and heard one of those heartbreaking stories.

It is almost impossible not to find someone who was personally impacted by the North Bay wildfires. AT R&M Automotive in San Francisco, the auto mechanic that services KRON4’s vehicles, Mike, has the story. His wife’s parents lost their Fountaingrove home of 30 years on Eagle Court in Santa Rosa.

“My kids were at that house Sunday morning,” Mike Abuyaghi said. “They were playing on the deck in the back. It was just like a normal Sunday. They were there. They were playing. Then that night, the house is gone.”

Abuyaghi describes what happened.

“This is a photo of my in-laws and my two children. My mother-in-law and my father-in-law are in the center. My wife’s on the left and my sister-in-law is on the right,” Abuyaghi added. “They made it out alive. Their neighbor knocked on the door about 2 o’clock and said, ‘You gotta go!’ They didn’t have a chance to grab anything. Whatever they were wearing is what they walked out with. They got into one car and just drove off. That was the end of it. That was the last time that they saw their home. Home is gone. The whole neighborhood is gone. All the memories are just gone. We can replace the house, the cars, and all of the materialistic stuff. It’s not a big deal. It’s just…”

It’s the memories that cannot be replaced.

“We’re going to have to make some new memories,” Abuyaghi said.

He says, unfortunately, his brother-in-law lives in that same neighborhood and lost his home in the fire as well.

