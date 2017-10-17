VIDEO: More than 1,000 farm animals evacuated in Atlas Fire ready for adoption

VACAVILLE (KRON) — The Atlas Fire not only forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes, hundreds of farm animals also had to find safety from the encroaching flames.

A non-profit animal shelter in Vacaville had to quickly evacuate more than 1,000 animals.

There were a dozen roosters, a thousand hens, two goats, Lola and Louie, and a 100-pound pot belly pig named Squiggly.

All of them are ready for adoptions.

These animals were forced to leave Animal Place, a rescue shelter in Vacaville, as the flames threatened their home just miles away.

“We knew when it came within five miles of the property with the winds pushing in our direction. We knew it was time to evacuate,” manager Jan Geleazzi said.

Within just a couple of hours, all of these animals were loaded into crates and trailers.

Workers drove them to Grass Valley, a sanctuary ranch where 300 of the shelter’s animals live permanently.

“It’s very unsettling and you know we take care of the animals first. My partner and I, Rocky, we each packed an overnight bag and we walked away from our home and all of our belongings but we knew all of our animals were going to be safe,” Geleazzi said.

And after almost a week at Grass Valley, Geleazzi can breathe a sigh of relief – the fire never reached their Vacaville property.

She says now it’s time to round up these birds, Lola and Louie, and head home.

“A home that’s intact and we can continue doing what we are doing,” Geleazzi said.

And that’s the mission, to find permanent homes for all of these animals including, Squiggly.”

The non-profit is in need of volunteers to help with cleaning out the chicken coops and helping move the animals into crates Wednesday.

If you are interested in helping Animal Place asks not to show up, but contact them first on their website animalplace.org.

