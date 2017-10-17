SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The North Bay continues to give thanks to first responders who sacrificed their sleep and safety battling flames on the front lines.

In Santa Rosa, a local supermarket is pitching in by treating first responders to free food.

One of many local businesses in the area, Oliver’s Market has been offering to feed first responders for free.

“That’s awesome,” shopper Josh Tuhtan said. “That’s a really great thing for Oliver’s to do.”

The employee-owned grocery store started the act of gratitude since last Wednesday.

“I think it’s an amazing help because they are out there fighting for us and protecting our city,” shopper Katrina Hampton said.

In addition, Oliver’s donated $10,000 to the North Bay fire relief fund and will match customer donations up to $25,000.

They plan on giving all proceeds directly to victims for their immediate and long-term needs.

