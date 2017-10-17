SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A warning for people who need to rebuild after the North Bay fires–be cautious of hiring unlicensed contractors.

The Contractors State License Board is touring damaged neighborhoods to warn victims of the dangers of hiring people posing as contractors. And signs were put up Tuesday warning victims.

KRON4 spoke with the Contractors Licensing Board about what you need to look out for.

“The warning to the homeowners is to be careful of anybody who solicits you for business,” Chief of Public Affairs Rick Lopes said. “You want to make sure that they are state licensed. You want to ask to see the license. You want to check to make sure that license is in good standing and that they have the proper insurance. There’s lots of materials. It’s a very complex thing building a home. So, we want you to know that we are here to help and there is a lot of materials, so don’t rush into it just because somebody says they can help you.”

Phony contractors will typically solicit their services after large disasters.

