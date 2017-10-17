Worker killed in Napa crash was Missouri volunteer firefighter

By Published:

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — A worker who died in a crash while helping North Bay fire crews in Napa Monday morning has been identified as a volunteer firefighter from Missouri.

38-year-old Garrett Paiz died when he crashed while driving a water tender just before 7 a.m. on Oakville Grade, according to Napa County Coroner’s Office.

He was assisting firefighters as flames threatened the Robert Mondavi Winery near the Oakville Grade and Highway 29.

California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

The body of firefighter Paiz was escorted from the scene by Napa Sheriff’s deputies, Cal Fire, various law enforcement and National Guard units in the area.

