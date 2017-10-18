1 dead, 2 critically injured in Oakland house fire



OAKLAND (KRON)– One person has died and two others were critically injured in a house fire that broke out in Oakland Tuesday night.

The fire happened at a home in the Lakeshore neighborhood around 11:00 p.m.

According to fire officials, four adults and two children lived inside the home on Calmar Avenue. When crews arrived, they found two people suffering from smoke inhalation.

The children and one other adult got out safely. Another adult was rescued from the second floor of the home. A third adult died inside the home before they could be rescued.

