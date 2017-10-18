Air quality slowly improving around the Bay Area after firestorm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–There’s been a slight improvement in air quality after the North Bay wildfires brought ash and smoke to several parts of the Bay Area.
KRON4’s Anny Hong said that air quality in the East Bay and South Bay is moderate. In parts of the North Bay, the air quality is still unhealthy, but Anny predicts by Thursday that could change.
