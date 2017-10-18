CONCORD (KRON) — The outpouring of support for those who lost everything in the North Bay fires extends to the East Bay.

A woman in Concord says one of her friends’ homes in Santa Rosa burned to the ground.

Now she tells KRON4’s Philippe Djegal that she’s having a garage sale to raise money for her friend and other victims.

Over the years, Terry Nelson has collected thousands of dollars’ worth of Halloween décor.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But her kids are grown now, and the costumes and decorations mostly stay in boxes packed in her garage.

“And these are some of the tombstones–some of them light up,” Nelson said.

Before the fires in the North Bay ignited, Nelson intended on having a garage sale at her home in Concord to get rid of this stuff.

Terry nelson/fundraiser- “But then when the fire happened, a couple of my friends, personal friends, were impacted.”

One of her friends survived without any damage to her property.

The other lost her home in Santa Rosa.

“And she’s got friends nearby that she’s staying with, but she will need to reestablish another home,” Nelson said.

Nelson says she’s already personally made a $40 donation to the relief efforts. But believes she can do more.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The money she raises from the garage sale will go to trusted non-profit organizations in the North Bay that will distribute the money to victims.

“I’m hoping to raise at least $500, and if I get $500, out of that, I would get $190. That would be the maximum I would get. And the rest would go to the fire victims.”

Money that will help people buy food, clothing, and anything else they need to get back on their feet.

“Every little bit counts,” Nelson said.

So, if you’re in need of Halloween costumes or decorations, then come on down to 2277 Galindo Street in Concord.

On Saturday or Sunday, between noon and 3 p.m., meet Terry in the back.

She’ll give you what you’re looking for.

And most of the proceeds will go to a great cause.

Here is the link to the website to which the cash donation from the proceeds of the garage sale will go: https://www.redwoodcu.org/northbayfirerelief

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES