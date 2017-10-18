Couple sues PG&E after home destroyed in Tubbs Fire

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– A Santa Rosa couple who lost their home in the Tubss Fire is suing Pacific Gas and Electric.
This is the first lawsuit to be filled in the wake of the North Bay firestorm. According to the lawsuit, the couple claims the fire was caused by PG&E’s negligence.
They said the electric company didn’t do a sufficient job maintaining electric lines and pruning trees.
The couple’s home on Mocha Lane was completely destroyed by the wildfire.
Fire investigators have not said what the fire.
