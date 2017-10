Crews knock down 2-alarm blaze at San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco fire crews battled a blaze at a 2-story home in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday.

The fire started around 12:20 a.m. at 475 Vienna Street and displaced five residents.

Crews managed to knock down the blaze around 12:40 a.m. Luckily, no one was injured in the fire.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

#101817WF1 UPDATE EXTENSION TO BRAVO AND DELTA EXPOSURE NO INJURIES 2nd alarm AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/BL5Jw2UeUQ — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) October 18, 2017

#101817WF1 WORKING FIRE, 2ND ALARM, 475 VIENNA ST, SF, 00:07 PIO ON SCENE pic.twitter.com/e5SL8JwW9q — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) October 18, 2017

