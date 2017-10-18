Evacuation order lifted for Santa Rosa’s Oakmont communtiy

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– The evacuation order for Santa Rosa’s Oakmont neighborhood was lifted Tuesday afternoon.
Residents will homes on streets south of Highway 12, east of Calistoga Road to Pythian Road were allowed to return.
All northbound roads off Highway 12, including Highway 12 eastbound at Pythian Road, remained closed under mandatory evacuations orders.
Some homes still had smoke inside them, but that was overshadowed with joy as residents returned to their homes still standing.
