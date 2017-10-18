Fire in Santa Cruz mountains only 5 percent contained

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON)– The blaze that broke out Monday night in the Santa Cruz mountains is only 5-percent contained, according to Cal Fire.
The fire erupted around 11:00 p.m. in the area of 820 Bear Creek Canyon Road and Deer Creek Road.
It started as a house fire, and quickly spread to surrounding vegetation, prompting about 150 evacuations.
According to Cal Fire, the fire burned 271 acres, and destroyed 4 structures,
Evacuation orders are still in effect for the communities of Las Cumbres, Deer Creek, and all residents of Bear Creek Road.
Open facilities for residents
Lakeside Elementary: 19621 Black Rd, Los Gatos
Zayante Fire Protection District Station: 7700 E Zayante Rd, Felton
Evacuation Shelters for Animals
Horses and Goats: Graham Hill Showgrounds: 1145 Graham Hill Rd, Santa Cruz
Small Animals: Santa Cruz County Animal Services: 2200 7th Ave, Santa Cruz
