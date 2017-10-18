First rain of the season to fall Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The first rain of season is forecast to arrive Thursday afternoon in the North Bay.
KRON4’s meteorologist Anny Hong said the rain will start to fall in the late afternoon and last through the evening.
The rain is expected to help firefighters battling the remains of wildfires that have burned for more than a week in wine country.
The showers will begin in the North Bay and move south into the East Bay and South Bay by late evening.
Residents should expect light to moderate amounts of rain.
It won’t be enough to drench fires, but the precipitation combined with moist winds should help.
