HOT SPOT: Accident blocking 2 lanes on Hwy 101 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Traffic is jammed on Highway 101 in San Francisco after an accident blocked two lanes.

The crash occurred on southbound Highway 101 near the Cesar Chavez exit, just before Interstate 280.

KRON4’s Robin Winston said there may be police activity involved in the accident.

Major Problem in #SanFrancisco Accident SB 101 before 280 blocking the two left lanes, jammed from Central freeway and skyway. NB from 3rd pic.twitter.com/aiczd3rtQv — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) October 18, 2017

