Major BART delays on Fremont line due to equipment problems

FREMONT (KRON)–BART Commuters brace yourselves, as the transit agency works through delays on the Fremont line this morning.
According to BART, the Fremont Line is delayed in all directions due to an equipment problem on the tracks between South Hayward and Union City.
Major delay on FRMT line in all dirs due to equip probs between SHAY and UCTY.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) October 18, 2017
- BABY TUBBS BORN AT SAFARI WEST DURING FIRES HAS DIED
- FIRE IN SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS FORCES EVACUATIONS
- RESIDENTS TOLD TO EVACUATE DUE TO DUBLIN FIRE
- GRASS FIRE IN SAUSALITO SHUTS DOWN SB 101
- VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER KILLED IN NAPA CRASH IDENTIFIED
- INTERACTIVE MAP OF SANTA ROSA FIRE DAMAGE
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE