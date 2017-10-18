Major BART delays on Fremont line due to equipment problems

FREMONT (KRON)–BART Commuters brace yourselves, as the transit agency works through delays on the Fremont line this morning.

According to BART, the Fremont Line is delayed in all directions due to an equipment problem on the tracks between South Hayward and Union City.

Major delay on FRMT line in all dirs due to equip probs between SHAY and UCTY. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) October 18, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES