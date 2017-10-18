Man injured in shooting on I-580 in Castro Valley

Published:

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a highway shooting that left a man injured Tuesday night in Castro Valley.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on westbound Interstate 580 between Redwood Road and Strobridge Avenue.

Officers said a gunman in a black car starting shooting at a Nissan on the highway.

A 21-year-old man inside the Nissan was injured and taken to the hospital.

He has been released.

The shooter is still on the loose.

