Man injured in shooting on I-580 in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a highway shooting that left a man injured Tuesday night in Castro Valley.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on westbound Interstate 580 between Redwood Road and Strobridge Avenue.
Officers said a gunman in a black car starting shooting at a Nissan on the highway.
A 21-year-old man inside the Nissan was injured and taken to the hospital.
He has been released.
The shooter is still on the loose.
