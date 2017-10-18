Marin County sheriffs searching for man suspected of tampering with mailboxes

MARIN COUNTY (KRON)– Marin County sheriffs are searching for a man who they believed tampered with mailboxes at an apartment complex last week.
According to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, a resident tipped them off about a suspicious man meddling with mailboxes.
A short time later, a deputy located the suspect near the College of Marin and he fled.
Sheriffs said he ran onto the campus of Kent Middle School, which prompted a lockdown as officers searched the premises.The suspect managed to get away.
The sheriff’s office hopes the public can help locate the man.
