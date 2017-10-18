M&M’s are California’s most popular Halloween candy

(Courtesy Candystore.com)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — M&M’s have taken the top spot for the most popular Halloween candy in California.

Californians will buy more than 1.5 million pounds of the chocolate candy, according to Candystore.com.

M&M’s beat last year’s winner, salt water taffy, which came in second place this year.

Skittles are also popular in California, coming in third on the list of favorite trick-or-treat candies.

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers nationwide will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year.

Source: CandyStore.com.

