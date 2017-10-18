M&M’s are California’s most popular Halloween candy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — M&M’s have taken the top spot for the most popular Halloween candy in California.
Californians will buy more than 1.5 million pounds of the chocolate candy, according to Candystore.com.
M&M’s beat last year’s winner, salt water taffy, which came in second place this year.
Skittles are also popular in California, coming in third on the list of favorite trick-or-treat candies.
The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers nationwide will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year.
Source: CandyStore.com.
- BABY TUBBS BORN AT SAFARI WEST DURING FIRES HAS DIED
- FIRE IN SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS FORCES EVACUATIONS
- RESIDENTS TOLD TO EVACUATE DUE TO DUBLIN FIRE
- GRASS FIRE IN SAUSALITO SHUTS DOWN SB 101
- VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER KILLED IN NAPA CRASH IDENTIFIED
- INTERACTIVE MAP OF SANTA ROSA FIRE DAMAGE
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE