North Bay Firestorm: 53 still reported missing



SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– Investigators are still searching for 53 people who have not been heard from since the North Bay wildfires broke out more than a week ago.

Nearly 200 search and rescue workers are combing through the burned out areas, looking for any evidence that people died in the rubble.

It’s a very long process that requires forensic scientists and Cadaver dogs. Of those 53 missing person reports, 26 of them are from Santa Rosa and the remaining are from parts of Sonoma County.

As the search continues, investigators expect the death toll to rise.

