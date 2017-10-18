Police: Mom murdered babies by putting them in hot oven

GEORGIA(KRON)–Two toddlers were found dead late Friday night in Georgia and police believe their mother is responsible.
New details emerged Sunday afternoon after the boys’ mother, Lamor Williams, was charged with murder.
Jakarter and Keyaunte were found dead with burns on their body from the stove after William said she left them home with a family member for at least 11 hours.
According to the boys’ father, Jameel Penn, Williams had face-timed him explaining what she did. Penn said she even showed him pictures of the children’s lifeless bodies after the incident.
Police didn’t believe Williams’ story and charged her with two counts of murder.
- BABY TUBBS BORN AT SAFARI WEST DURING FIRES HAS DIED
- FIRE IN SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS FORCES EVACUATIONS
- RESIDENTS TOLD TO EVACUATE DUE TO DUBLIN FIRE
- GRASS FIRE IN SAUSALITO SHUTS DOWN SB 101
- VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER KILLED IN NAPA CRASH IDENTIFIED
- INTERACTIVE MAP OF SANTA ROSA FIRE DAMAGE
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE