Police: Mom murdered babies by putting them in hot oven

GEORGIA(KRON)–Two toddlers were found dead late Friday night in Georgia and police believe their mother is responsible.

New details emerged Sunday afternoon after the boys’ mother, Lamor Williams, was charged with murder.

Jakarter and Keyaunte were found dead with burns on their body from the stove after William said she left them home with a family member for at least 11 hours.

According to the boys’ father, Jameel Penn, Williams had face-timed him explaining what she did. Penn said she even showed him pictures of the children’s lifeless bodies after the incident.

Police didn’t believe Williams’ story and charged her with two counts of murder.

