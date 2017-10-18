Rookie C.J. Beathard ready to take over as 49ers starting QB

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) passes the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the against the San Francisco 49ers in Landover, Md. 49ers rookie quarterback Beathard prepares for his first career start this week against the Dallas Cowboys. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) After opening the season with six straight losses, the San Francisco 49ers have turned over the reins of the offense to rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Beathard’s performance over these next 10 weeks could play a big part in determining whether the rebuilding 49ers view Beathard as a foundation piece of if they decide they need to target another quarterback in free agency or with a high draft pick next year.

“I’m not looking that far ahead,” Beathard said Wednesday. “Right now my focus is on today’s practice and geared toward beating the Cowboys and doing the best we can to get better and improve.”

