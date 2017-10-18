Police search for suspect who hit cop with car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A manhunt is underway for a suspect who hit a San Francisco police officer with a car Wednesday afternoon.
The officer was hit on Turk Street in between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.
Police are now telling people in the area of Buena Vista Park to shelter in place as they search for the suspect.
The condition of the police officer is unknown.
It appears the officer was riding a bicycle.
.@SFPD officer hit on Turk btw Van Ness and Franklin @kron4news pic.twitter.com/nt4Zj8t4uT
— Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) October 18, 2017
Evidence markers going down by bicycle, #SFPD officer hurt in accident @kron4news pic.twitter.com/AUuLjY17kB
— Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) October 18, 2017
SF Officer hit by vehicle on Turk in between Van Ness & Franklin. It appears he was on a bicycle. His condition is unknown @kron4news pic.twitter.com/w7cksUE1lL
— J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) October 18, 2017
