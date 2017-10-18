Police search for suspect who hit cop with car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A manhunt is underway for a suspect who hit a San Francisco police officer with a car Wednesday afternoon.

The officer was hit on Turk Street in between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.

Police are now telling people in the area of Buena Vista Park to shelter in place as they search for the suspect.

The condition of the police officer is unknown.

It appears the officer was riding a bicycle.

