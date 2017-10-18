San Jose police investigating fatal stabbing

SAN JOSE (KRON)– A man was left dead after being stabbed in San Jose early Wednesday morning.
According to police, the incident happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Branham Lane East. Responding officers found a man suffering from at least one stab wound.
He was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later. At this time, no suspects are in custody.
