San Rafael police arrest 5 men accused of communicating with minors for sex

SAN RAFAEL (KRON)–Multiple Marin County law enforcement agencies worked together and arrested five men who were willing to pay minors for sex.

The San Rafael Police Department, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, the Central Marin Police Authority and the Novato Police Department targeted men who were willing to pay juveniles for sex.

The operation was part of the FBI’s Innocence Lost National Initiative, which began in 2003.

Officers said, that during the operation, men responded to advertisements on the Internet. Through text and phone conversations, the men requested to engage in sex acts with a minor in exchange for money.

When the suspects arrived at the specified location, that were taken into custody.

Five men were arrested and booked into Marin County Jail. The suspects are:

Junjie Qiu, a 25-year-old man from El Sobrante,

Jorge Chiti Velasquez, a 23-year-old man from San Rafael.

Victor Arnoldo Cutz Aguilar, a 35-year-old male from San Rafael.

Eric Eisenstein, a 30-year-old male from Moorpark.

Miguel Montero Flores, a 38-year-old male from Stockton.

