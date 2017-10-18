Santa Cruz Sheriff: Man arrested for looting in Bear Fire evacuated area

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 54-year-old man on Tuesday accused of looting in an evacuated area, deputies said.

Deputies say Boulder Creek resident Marlon Coy was stealing from homes in the 19000 block of Hidden Springs Lane. The area was evacuated due to the Bear Fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

An evacuated victim returned home to find it burglarized. About $15,000 worth of jewelry and a mountain bike were taken.

Hours later, Coy was found with the stolen goods, deputies said.

Coy was booked into the Santa Cruz Main Jail.

Deputies are working to get the stolen goods back to the victims.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES