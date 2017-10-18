The World According to Gary: Warriors opening night loss



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Henry Wofford talk about the Warriors’ opening loss, and Celtics’ Gordan Hayward suffers a major injury during Tuesday night’s game.

Just before the Warriors’ season opener against the Rocket, the team celebrated their title win with a ceremony. The team received their new championship rings which were iced out. Darya says may have been blinded by the new bling after falling short of victory.

The Celtics are down a key player.Gordon Hayward broke his left just five minutes into his Celtics debut in a 102-99 loss to the Cavaliers in Cleveland last night. After the 27-year-old was wheeled from Quicken Loans Arena on a stretcher, offering a thumbs-up on his way to the ambulance, the Celtics rallied but came up short.

