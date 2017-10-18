Two 49ers outrun armed men during attempted robbery in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two linebackers for the 49ers were held at gunpoint during an attempted robbery after leaving a San Francisco nightclub early Monday morning.
Reuben Foster and Ray-Ray Armstrong were confronted by two armed men as they were leaving the Love And Propaganda located at 85 Campton Place.
The masked men were carrying an assault rifle and a pistol.
Foster and Armstrong were able to run away and escape.
The pair took refuge in a nearby hotel before calling the police.
In a statement, the 49ers said they are glad neither player was hurt and that both players are cooperating with the police investigation.
