ALAMEDA (KRON) — Tens of thousands of people in the Bay Area have been directly impacted or know someone affected by the North Bay fires.

So many have been separated from their dogs, cats, and other animals. And pet rescue groups have been stepping up to help shelters in the North Bay that are overwhelmed.

One Alameda animal shelter is helping with that.

A lot of shelters in the North Bay are taking in animals that for one reason or another have been displaced because of the fires.

And they just don’t have room for them.

So, shelters like this one are helping them make space.

More than a dozen animals from Napa and Sonoma have moved to Alameda. Eleven dogs and four cats are hoping to make the East Bay their permanent home.

“What we did is we took adoptable pets that were already up for adoption,” Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter Manager Steve Ferguson said. “This freed room in the shelter, so they could take more emergency boardings.”

When shelters affected by the devastating fires reached out for help, rescue groups across the Bay Area sprung into action.

“They contacted us late Sunday night saying they could definitely help pulling some animals out,” Ferguson said. “We talked to Napa County animal shelter and they had taken in over a hundred emergency boardings the day before, so they needed space cleared, so we rushed up there in three vans, three employees full of crates.”

Meanwhile, volunteers reached out to foster homes to take in some of the more than 100 animals that live there at the Friends of the Alameda Shelter to create space.

“The shelters help each other out,” Friends of the Alameda Shelter spokeswoman Carla Thornton said. “Anytime that one shelter has gotten so full that it needs some animals pulled, we try to help out and same goes for them. The Napa fires were close by, and we wanted…although we are a small shelter…we wanted to do our part.”

The shelter’s managers say of the 15 animals that came from the North Bay, one cat is in foster care. Another cat was adopted.

But they are still looking for homes for the rest.

