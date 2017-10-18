SANTA ROSA (KRON) — All week, KRON4 has been featuring the local heroes, everyday people who stepped up and went above and beyond to help out their neighbors or community during the fires or in the aftermath.
On Wednesday night, KRON4 met with a man from the devastated neighborhood of Coffey Park in Santa Rosa. He continues to use his truck to help those around him with their houses, which burned down.
“It’s raining fireball, ashes…pure chaos,” Coffey Park resident David Stanford said.
Stanford says it’s something he will never forget. The fire swept through his neighborhood, the Coffey Park area in Santa Rosa, so fast.
He was one of the lucky few. His home, just a block away from the rows of burned out houses, was not touched by the fire.
PHOTOS: Coffey Park destroyed in North Bay wildfires
“It brings a tear to my eye,” Stanford said.
After the fire, he never left.
He stayed by his home, which was right behind one of the roadblocks keeping people out.
“I was listening to people scream and cry…,” Stanford said.
So being the social guy that he is, he developed a relationship with the law enforcement working the roadblocks.
Once they knew and trusted him, they let him do runs into the evacuated Coffey Park area to retrieve things for his neighbors.
Talk about a friend with a truck paying off. David is a humble guy.
KRON4 had to drag it out of him how he helped people.
“Getting people clothes…back and forth, back and forth…an elder couple, they couldn’t get in…,” Stanford said.
