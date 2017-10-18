SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Amidst the search for a place to live, those who lost their homes to the fires must also do more mundane things, like canceling utility services and picking up the mail.

On Wednesday, KRON4’s Dan Kerman talked with residents about the challenges ahead on the road to recovery.

There was a steady stream of people Wednesday at Santa Rosa’s McBride Lane Postal Annex. Most are there because they no longer have a home to have their mail delivered to

Some had to go to a couple of post offices before arriving here, and still, they didn’t get all nine days of their mail.

Getting mail is just one of a laundry list of things most of these folks have to do.

It’s the new normal for fire victims, but most are resilient.

Watch the above video to see Dan’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES