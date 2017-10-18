VIDEO REPORT: Marijuana growers affected by North Bay Firestorm

(KRON) — Much has been said about the damage the fire is doing to the wine country, but there are other growers affected.
In the North Bay, marijuana growers say they’ve also had to rush in to save their crop.
KRON4’s Maureen Kelly explains that one man faced fire not only in the North Bay but in the Santa Cruz Mountains too.
