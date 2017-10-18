SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A Santa Rosa pharmacy has been serving the community the past 75 years.

When the wildfire erupted, Santa Rosa residents–many who had been evacuated for days–found themselves in desperate need of their medications.

While other medical offices and pharmacies were closed, one place stayed open.

When the North Bay wildfires blazed through the City of Santa Rosa, thousands of residents were evacuated from their homes, and as a result, separated from their medications.

Well, that is where Tuttle’s Doyle Park pharmacy comes in.

“This particular location was never shut down,” office manager Debbi Ling said.

“So, we have been open filling prescriptions until 9 o’clock and our pharmacist quite frankly hasn’t gone home in a week,” Ling added. “He has actually been sleeping here. We are so far behind our regular patients and refills because we have been helping everybody that has been coming in off of the street.”

That kind of commitment is appreciated by Santa Rosa residents.

“We are very fortunate to have the pharmacy in our community and in our neighborhood,” customer Dave Boyce said. “The primary pharmacists has been since the start of this crisis and it doesn’t look like they are going home anytime soon.”

That means a lot considering the people who work there have been impacted by the fire.

“Everybody knows somebody that has had some sort of disaster,” Ling said.

Ling’s mother-in-law’s home is gone.

After helping to resettle her in-laws, Debbi was right back at Tuttle’s.

“It is a stable in the community,” Ling said.

