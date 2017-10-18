VIDEO: Some schools burn down in North Bay Firestorm

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — As the cleanup from the devastating fires in Sonoma County continues, many students are still not being allowed to return to classes.

Most schools in Sonoma County are closed this week and some have already canceled classes for next week as well.

Santa Rosa City Schools have said that 70 staff members and 230 students may have lost their homes to the fires.

Several campuses have also been damaged or destroyed, and it could take some time to make the schools that are still standing safe and move students to new classrooms.

As the Tubbs fire tore through large swaths of Santa Rosa last week, it damaged homes, businesses, and several schools.

Cardinal Newman High School, along Old Redwood Highway, suffered severe damage, losing its library, 20 classes, and the main office.

At least two other schools in Santa Rosa were a complete loss.

Very little of K-12 Redwood Adventist Academy remains standing. The staffs there are now trying to find a temporary location for the 128 students enrolled at the school.

Another campus lost to the fire is the Hidden Valley Elementary Satellite School, which sits along Parker Hill Road, just a mile or so away from the main Hidden Valley campus.

Santa Rosa City Schools has said that all 82 students from the satellite school will be able to move over to the main campus if that works for the parents.

Leslie Brockman has three grandchildren who attend Hidden Valley Elementary, including 5-year-old Olive. She says the past week has been tough on everyone and that the damaged and destroyed schools are a heavy loss.

She says she’s OK with the extra kids moving into olive’s school.

“I think that’s great,” Brockman said. “If they have room, great.”

“If they have to squeeze together that’s fine,” Brockman added. “Happy to do whatever we can.”

Santa Rosa City Schools also say they are working on setting up counseling and support for students and faculty who may be having a tough time dealing with the aftermath of these fires.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES