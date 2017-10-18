VIDEO: Sonoma County Sheriff identifies 2 more dead in North Bay Firestorm

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON/AP) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified two more people killed in the North Bay Firestorm.

They are 81-year-old Monte Neil Kirven and 71-year-old Marilyn Carol Ress. Both are Santa Rosa residents.

Fifty people remain missing in the fires. Authorities believing nearly all of them will be found alive.

A total of 42 people are confirmed dead in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, and Yuba counties.

The gut-wrenchingly high figure could have been much worse after residents got little or no warning last week and entire neighborhoods were wiped out by fast-moving, late-night flames.

“The number of dead people we’re finding has really slowed down,” Sonoma County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Spencer Crum said. “I don’t see us going up significantly over what we have right now.”

Sonoma County bore the brunt of the fires, with 23 deaths and 3,000 homes destroyed in the city of Santa Rosa alone.

Sheriff Rob Giordano said Wednesday that 50 people were still on the county’s missing persons list — split evenly between Santa Rosa and the rest of the county.

Crum said about half were known to be homeless and likely didn’t perish because they did not live in the areas hardest hit by fire.

Some others were placed on the list by people who hadn’t seen or heard from them in years. Authorities say they are trying to investigate every missing person report.

Napa County, which has counted seven deaths so far, has just four people left on its missing persons list, down from 14 on Monday.

“We’re finding people are connecting with loved ones through social media and phone calls,” county spokeswoman Kristi Jourdan said by email.

The agonizing wait continues for those whose loved ones remain on the list.

Gina Russell is looking for her son Christopher Le Loup, 26, who was staying with a friend in Santa Rosa just before the fires broke out Oct. 8.

Couple killed in North Bay wildfire wed 75 years View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Chuck Rippey looks over a cup found in the burned out remains of his parent’s home at the Silverado Resort, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Charles Rippey, 100 and his wife Sara, 98, died when wind whipped flames swept through the area Sunday night. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) This undated photo provided by their son Michael Rippey shows Charles and Sara Rippey. Charles, 100, and Sara, 98, were unable to leave their Napa, Calif., home, and died when the Tubbs fire swept through. Their bodies were found Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (Courtesy Michael Rippey via AP) Mike Rippey walks away from the burned out remains of his parents home at the Silverado Resort, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Charles Rippey, 100 and his wife Sara, 98, died when wind whipped flames swept through the area Sunday night. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Mike Rippey looks over the burned out remains of his parents home at the Silverado Resort, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Charles Rippey, 100 and his wife Sara, 98, died when wind whipped flames swept through the area Sunday night. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

She said he has bouts of confusion but never goes a week without calling. She doesn’t know if he’s in a hospital, disoriented and scared, or something else. He had no photo ID.

“Not knowing is the hardest part,” Russell told the Los Angeles Times . “Whatever happened to him, wherever he is . Please, God, I need to know. Anything has to be better than this.”

