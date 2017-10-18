VIDEO: Woman sexually assaulted in UC Berkeley dorm room

BERKELEY (KRON) — A woman was sexually assaulted in a UC Berkeley dorm room over the weekend.

Cal police say the alleged attack happened Saturday night in Unit 1, and the victim reported it to officials on Monday.

News of a recent sexual assault in a Cal dorm room is sweeping the campus.

Many students were not shocked by it.

“The reason I stopped wearing makeup is that I was sick of it happening to me, and although it actually did help, and I don’t get that kind of feedback as much as I did, it still happens on a regular basis,” UC Berkeley student Marianne Almero said. “And I started posting every time it happened. I was basically on social media every day talking about it.”

Police say the female victim met the suspect at a fraternity party. This is an ongoing investigation.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Sexual assault in California can include up to 10 years in prison.

