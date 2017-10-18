Welcome back, Class resumes at Sonoma State University

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– Classes at Sonoma State University resumed on Wednesday after narrowly escaping major damage from the North Bay wildfires.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes spoke with students on the campus who told her they were anxious to come back and eager to help those impacted by the fires.

