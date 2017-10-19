14-year-old injured in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was injured while running from gunfire in San Francisco.

It happened Tuesday morning when the boy was getting off of a bus near La Salle and Newcomb Avenues in the city’s Bayview District.

The gunman and the victim both got off the bus and that’s when the shooter opened fire.

The boy took off running and injured his ankle and suffered scratches to his head.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police believe the shooter was a 16-year-old boy.

No arrests have been made yet.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES