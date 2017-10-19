2 teens arrested for breaking into 9 cars in Emeryville parking garage

EMERYVILLE (KRON) — Two Oakland teenagers are behind bars Thursday on suspicion of breaking into nine cars in Emeryville.

It happened 11 a.m. inside a parking garage of a multi-unit residence.

Once at the scene, officers caught the duo hiding behind cars.

The teens made a run for it, but with the help of a police dog, both suspects were captured.

Officers then located nine cars with shattered windows and discovered that each had been ransacked.

Eighteen-year-old Justin Bingham and 19-year-old Kenyon McTear are both being held on $455,000 bail.

Here is the statement by police:

A resident phoned Emeryville PD to report 2 males were inside the parking garage of a multi unit residence looking into cars. Officers arrived and both suspects concealed themselves behind cars inside the garage. They were ordered out and both ran from the Canine Officer and K-9. The K-9 apprehended one suspect and the second suspect ran south on Christie Ave. The second suspect was captured without injury in the 6000 block of Christie Ave. Officers located (9) vehicles with shattered windows. Each vehicle had been ransacked. One suspect was transported to Highland Hospital for minor puncture wound treatment. Both were transported to county jail for booking.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES