3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — An early morning earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 struck Monterey County Thursday, according to USGS.
The quake struck at around 4:45 a.m. and was centered in the city of Greenfield.
The earthquake has a depth of about 5.2 miles.
Thursday is also the annual Great California ShakeOut where schools will be participating in earthquake drills across the state.
