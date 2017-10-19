3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — An early morning earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 struck Monterey County Thursday, according to USGS.

The quake struck at around 4:45 a.m. and was centered in the city of Greenfield.

The earthquake has a depth of about 5.2 miles.

Thursday is also the annual Great California ShakeOut where schools will be participating in earthquake drills across the state.

Check out KRON 4’s Interactive Earthquake Map and stay with KRON 4 for all your Earthquake Alerts.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES