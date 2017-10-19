Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains 30 percent contained

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON)– CAL Fire said Thursday morning that the Bear Fire burning in the Santa Cruz mountains is now 30 percent.

The fire erupted around 11 p.m. Monday night in the area of 820 Bear Creek Canyon Road and Deer Creek Road.

The blaze has burned 350 acres so far and destroyed 4 structures.

It started as a house fire, and quickly spread to surrounding vegetation, prompting about 150 evacuations.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for the communities of Las Cumbres, Deer Creek, and all residents of Bear Creek Road.

Seven firefighters have been injured battling the blaze.

Here is the Cal Fire incident page.

Open facilities for residents

Lakeside Elementary: 19621 Black Rd, Los Gatos
Zayante Fire Protection District Station: 7700 E Zayante Rd, Felton

Evacuation Shelters for Animals

Horses and Goats: Graham Hill Showgrounds: 1145 Graham Hill Rd, Santa Cruz
Small Animals: Santa Cruz County Animal Services: 2200 7th Ave, Santa Cruz

