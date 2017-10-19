Before trick-or-treating, check your area for sex offenders

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While Halloween is a fun occasion for children, dressing up as their favorite fictional character and going door-to-door collecting candy, it can a stressful time for parents.

However, to help alleviate some of those safety worries commonly associated with Halloween and trick-or-treating, parents do have a free tool that can help.

Parents can search California Megan’s Law Website to find sex offenders in your neighborhood.

The website allows parents to find offenders near them by searching their address, city, county, and zip code.

