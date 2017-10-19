Caltrain strikes trespasser in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Caltrain collided with a trespasser near the 16th Street crossing in San Francisco on Thursday afternoon, Caltrain said.

The person was hit at around 2:45 p.m. by northbound train No. 151.

The trespasser is in the hospital, Caltrain said.

Both tracks are now open for max speeds.

There are 108 passengers onboard train No. 151.

No other information has been made available by Caltrain.

