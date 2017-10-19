Car break-ins, burglaries on the rise in San Mateo

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Car break-ins and burglaries are on the rise in San Mateo and police are trying to get the word out about the areas hardest hit.

Officers say a majority of these car break-ins are happening in San Mateo.

There’s the Bridgepointe shopping center, Marina Plaza shopping center, and the Fish Market.

Police say the burglaries are happening in busy parking lots near restaurants in the daylight hours.

Officers are asking that if you see someone hanging around the cars acting suspiciously, to alert them.

