BOONE COUNTY, Kentucky (KRON) — A sheriff’s deputy’s trusty tool came in handy to save a teen’s life, and the dramatic rescue was caught on camera.

Deputy Ryan Strange only had seconds to act, grabbing a car jack from the back of his SUV and rushing to a car.

His body cam was recording as he saw a 15-year-old boy lodged underneath of it.

He had been riding a skateboard when the car hit him.

The officer then jacked up the car to get the pressure off him and get the boy to safety.

The boy was taken to an area hospital by helicopter.

His condition is unknown on Thursday night.

Deputies are not required to carry car jacks. However, Deputy Ryan does not leave home without his.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES