College student accused of contaminating roommate’s drink with toilet water

WKRN Published:
Tierni Williams (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee State University student is accused of trying to contaminate her roommate’s drink with toilet water.

According to an arrest warrant, Tierni Williams was captured on video pouring the water from the toilet into her roommate’s water bottle.

The warrant indicates on Oct. 5, the victim complained of weight loss and stomach issues and learned through social media that her roommate had allegedly tampered with her water bottles.

According to the police document, a video indicates Williams got liquid from a toilet in a Styrofoam cup and poured it into the victim’s water bottles, which were on her side of the room.

Williams is charged with adulteration of food or liquid and causing bodily harm.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s