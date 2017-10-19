College student accused of contaminating roommate’s drink with toilet water

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee State University student is accused of trying to contaminate her roommate’s drink with toilet water.

According to an arrest warrant, Tierni Williams was captured on video pouring the water from the toilet into her roommate’s water bottle.

The warrant indicates on Oct. 5, the victim complained of weight loss and stomach issues and learned through social media that her roommate had allegedly tampered with her water bottles.

According to the police document, a video indicates Williams got liquid from a toilet in a Styrofoam cup and poured it into the victim’s water bottles, which were on her side of the room.

Williams is charged with adulteration of food or liquid and causing bodily harm.

