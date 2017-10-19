Crews hope rain will help contain North Bay wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The first rain of season is forecast to arrive Thursday afternoon in the North Bay and should help crews contain the wildfires.

KRON4’s meteorologist Dave Spahr said the rain will start to fall in the late afternoon and last through the evening.

The rain is expected to help firefighters battling the remains of wildfires that have burned for more than a week in wine country.

The showers will begin in the North Bay and move south into the East Bay and South Bay by late evening.

Residents should expect light to moderate amounts of rain.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlant says fire crews should fully contain by Friday the wildfire that devastated Sonoma County and Santa Rosa.

Other large fires will take longer.

Cal Fire announced it had stopped the forward progress of those fires on Wednesday as tens of thousands of evacuees were let back into their neighborhoods.

