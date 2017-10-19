Hotline set up for North Bay fire victims seeking legal advice

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Fire victims who need legal aid now have a resource thanks to the California State Bar Association.
They have set up a hotline that connects victims to private and public attorneys who can help with a variety of legal problems.
The legal problems include landlord and tenant disputes, medical and property insurance, and home repair contracts.
The hotline number is (415) 575-3120.
Callers can leave a message.
The Bay Area’s Legal Aid Advice Hotline is (800) 551-5554 for Napa County residents.
Sonoma and Napa County residents with medical insurance and prescription coverage issues can call the Health Consumer Center’s line at (855) 693-7285.
