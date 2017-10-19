Identities of Mendocino County fire victims released

MENDOCINO COUNTY (KRON) — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office released the identities of those who were killed in the wildfire that devastated the county.

Eight people were killed during the fire, including a 14-year-old boy from Redwood Valley.

The fire has burned 36,523 acres and is 85 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

Here are the identities release by the Sheriff’s Office:

Kai Logan Shepherd (14 year-old male from Redwood Valley, CA)

Roy Howard Bowman (87 year-old male from Redwood Valley, CA)

Irma Elsie Bowman (88 year-old female from Redwood Valley, CA)

Steve Bruce Stelter (56 year-old male from Redwood Valley, CA)

Janet Kay Costanzo (71 year-old female from Redwood Valley, CA)

Jane Gardiner (83 year-old female from Redwood Valley, CA)

Elizabeth Charlene Foster (64 year-old female from Redwood Valley, CA)

Margaret Stephenson (86 year-old female from Redwood Valley, CA)

