Identities of Mendocino County fire victims released

In this undated photo provided by Irma Muniz shows the Shepherd family, Jon and Sara Shepherd and their children, Kressa, and Kai. Kai, left, was killed after a wildfire tore through his family's home in Redwood Valley, Calif. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. He was 14 when he died, said his aunt, Mindi Ramos. Sara and 17-year-old daughter, Kressa, both sustained burns on 60% of their bodies. Jon sustained burns on 45% of his body. Relatives are trying to raise money to cover medical expenses and prepare to eventually bring the family to live with Sara's parents' home in Redwood Valley. (Irma Muniz via AP)

MENDOCINO COUNTY (KRON) — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office released the identities of those who were killed in the wildfire that devastated the county.

Eight people were killed during the fire, including a 14-year-old boy from Redwood Valley.

The fire has burned 36,523 acres and is 85 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

Here are the identities release by the Sheriff’s Office:

  • Kai Logan Shepherd (14 year-old male from Redwood Valley, CA)
  • Roy Howard Bowman (87 year-old male from Redwood Valley, CA)
  • Irma Elsie Bowman (88 year-old female from Redwood Valley, CA)
  • Steve Bruce Stelter (56 year-old male from Redwood Valley, CA)
  • Janet Kay Costanzo (71 year-old female from Redwood Valley, CA)
  • Jane Gardiner (83 year-old female from Redwood Valley, CA)
  • Elizabeth Charlene Foster (64 year-old female from Redwood Valley, CA)
  • Margaret Stephenson (86 year-old female from Redwood Valley, CA)

