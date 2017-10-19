Identities of Mendocino County fire victims released

MENDOCINO COUNTY (KRON) — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office released the identities of those who were killed in the wildfire that devastated the county.
Eight people were killed during the fire, including a 14-year-old boy from Redwood Valley.
The fire has burned 36,523 acres and is 85 percent contained as of Thursday morning.
Here are the identities release by the Sheriff’s Office:
- Kai Logan Shepherd (14 year-old male from Redwood Valley, CA)
- Roy Howard Bowman (87 year-old male from Redwood Valley, CA)
- Irma Elsie Bowman (88 year-old female from Redwood Valley, CA)
- Steve Bruce Stelter (56 year-old male from Redwood Valley, CA)
- Janet Kay Costanzo (71 year-old female from Redwood Valley, CA)
- Jane Gardiner (83 year-old female from Redwood Valley, CA)
- Elizabeth Charlene Foster (64 year-old female from Redwood Valley, CA)
- Margaret Stephenson (86 year-old female from Redwood Valley, CA)
