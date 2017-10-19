Interactive Map: 7,000 homes destroyed in North Bay wildfires

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 15: Margaret Curzon looks out at the destruction caused by the Tubbs fire while holding items of emotional importance salvaged from her childhood home in the Coffey Park neighborhood on October 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Authorities say nearly 7,000 homes and structures were destroyed in Northern California’s deadly wildfires, and the number is expected to increase.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlant said most destruction happened Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 when fires initially broke out in California’s famed wine counties of Sonoma and Napa plus neighboring areas.

More than 15,000 people remained evacuated on Thursday as crews reported progress containing the fires.

Cal Fire developed an interactive map of Sonoma County that shows the status of their homes in the North Bay fires.

By typing in an address, the map will pull up data to indicate whether a structure has been damaged, destroyed, or unaffected by the wildfires.

Click here to access the map

A wildfire that broke out Sonoma County is now the third deadliest fire in state history. It killed 22 of the 42 people who have died in the California’s October wildfires.

A 1993 Los Angeles fire that killed 29 people was the state’s deadliest.

A 1991 fire in Oakland, California, killed 25 people and was the second deadliest.

North Bay Firestorm

